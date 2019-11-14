The woman is seen motioning to a red SUV that eventually pulls up to her, and she loads four dogs into the car, carrying one in her arms. NBC New York’s Rana Novini reports.

Police are searching for a woman who was caught on camera stealing four dogs from an alley in the Bronx on Saturday.

A surveillance video provided to NBC New York shows the suspect standing in an alley near Prospect Avenue around 10 a.m. with a dog and leash in hand, gesturing to a red SUV down the block.

When the vehicle pulled up, the woman is seen putting the large, black dog inside before going back to a driveway where she had removed the first dog. She then returned with three other dogs, clutching one of them in her arms.

The dogs' owner told police that she had left her dogs in the driveway, unclear for how long, and when she returned, they were gone.

Neighbors tell NBC New York they were shocked that someone would do such a thing in broad daylight.

Police have asked anyone with information to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).