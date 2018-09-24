NYC Off-Broadway Week Is Back With 2-for-1 Tickets

What to Know Theater and musical lovers alike can take an “intermission” from their daily routine thanks to NYC Off-Broadway Week, which kicks off Monday

Theater and musical lovers alike can take an “intermission” from their daily routine thanks to NYC Off-Broadway Week, which kicks off Monday.

The bi-yearly program offers 2-for-1 tickets to some of the city’s longest-running hits and cult favorites, as well as some newer shows.

The latest installment of NYC Off-Broadway Week can get you and a friend into a show for as little as $20 — although prices for popular and cult hits run a bit higher.

NYC Off-Broadway Week Fall 2018 runs from Sept. 24 through Oct. 7 and has 38 shows participating, including Avenue Q, Perfect Crime, NEWSical, Jersey Boys, Puffs, Or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic, Smokey Joe’s Café, Stomp and a stage adaptation of Nobel laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez's novel El Coronel No Tiene Quien le Escriba.

For more information or to buy tickets visit nycgo.com/off-broadway-week.