A veteran New Jersey cop and Police Athletic League coach allegedly sexually assaulted multiple children he was coaching, and may have even more victims yet to be identified, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

Edward Giles, a sergeant with the East Orange Police Department and youth football director of the town's police league, faces a laundry list of more than a dozen charges, the Union County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

Giles, 59, is a 30-year veteran of the department who was assigned to work as a community resource officer.

“This defendant took advantage of his position of trust in the community as a means to victimize children,” Acting Prosecutor Lyndsay Ruotolo said. “We believe that there are likely additional victims yet to be identified, and we are urging anyone with information to come forward and help bring him to justice.”

An East Orange town spokeswoman was not immediately available to comment on the charges against Giles. Attorney information was not immediately available.

The two purported victims were allegedly assaulted in separate spans between 1998 and 2003, starting when one boy was 11 and the other was 12.

Authorities said the assaults allegedly happened at Giles' home on West Fourth Avenue in Roselle.

The Union County Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to any additional indictments. Tips can be given anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477).