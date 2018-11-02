A derailed Amtrak equipment car is wreaking havoc on Friday's morning commute, creating delays of up to 60 minutes for NJ Transit riders in and out of New York's Penn Station as the Long Island Rail Road warns of possible cancellations as the peak rush gets underway.

NJ Transit trains described the issue on its website as "a minor derailment of disabled Amtrak track equipment," adding Midtown Direct Line trains would divert to Hoboken starting around 7:30 a.m.

Notify NYC sent an alert a short time after NJ Transit announced its delays had been doubled warning of mass transit delays and cancellations in westbound LIRR service and New York-bound Amtrak service.

There was no estimated time for when service would resume.

PATH is cross-honoring at 33rd, Hoboken and Newark stations. NJ Transit rail tickets/passes will be cross-honored by PATH, NJT Bus and private carrier buses.

