What to Know
A police chase on the Garden State Parkway stretched through two NJ counties Thursday; Chopper 4 captured the end of it
New Jersey State Police vehicles were seen blocking off the front and back of a black SUV; a man was leaning against the highway median
Emergency correspondence indicated that the case may have involved a medical emergency rather than a criminal act
A police pursuit through multiple New Jersey counties ended with a man sitting against a highway median, surrounded by state troopers Thursday, footage from Chopper 4 showed.
Details on what sparked the chase weren't immediately clear. Reports indicated it started on the Garden State Parkway in Hillside around 10:45 a.m. and ended in another county less than an hour later.
New Jersey State Police vehicles were seen blocking off the front and back of a black SUV. A half-dozen troopers surrounded a man in a white T-shirt who was sitting against the highway median. An ambulance later took him away.
A message left with New Jersey State Police was not immediately returned. Emergency correspondence indicated that the case may have involved a medical emergency rather than a criminal act. The man was not seen in handcuffs.