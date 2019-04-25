Wild NJ Pursuit Ends With Man Sitting in Middle of Highway After Possible Medical Emergency - NBC New York
Wild NJ Pursuit Ends With Man Sitting in Middle of Highway After Possible Medical Emergency

Emergency correspondence indicated that the case may have involved a medical emergency rather than a criminal act; the man was not seen in handcuffs

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 51 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A police chase on the Garden State Parkway stretched through two NJ counties Thursday; Chopper 4 captured the end of it

    • New Jersey State Police vehicles were seen blocking off the front and back of a black SUV; a man was leaning against the highway median

    A police pursuit through multiple New Jersey counties ended with a man sitting against a highway median, surrounded by state troopers Thursday, footage from Chopper 4 showed. 

    Details on what sparked the chase weren't immediately clear. Reports indicated it started on the Garden State Parkway in Hillside around 10:45 a.m. and ended in another county less than an hour later. 

    New Jersey State Police vehicles were seen blocking off the front and back of a black SUV. A half-dozen troopers surrounded a man in a white T-shirt who was sitting against the highway median. An ambulance later took him away. 

    A message left with New Jersey State Police was not immediately returned. Emergency correspondence indicated that the case may have involved a medical emergency rather than a criminal act. The man was not seen in handcuffs.

