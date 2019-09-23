What to Know A 22-year-old man was arrested in New Jersey – after he fell asleep while burglarizing a car last week, police say.

According to Hackettstown Police, cops responded Friday, shortly after 6 a.m., to report of man sleeping in a vehicle that wasn’t his

The man was subsequently identified as Kyle Sallie, police say; Attorney information was not immediately known

A 22-year-old man was arrested in New Jersey – after he fell asleep while burglarizing a car last week, police say.

According to Hackettstown Police, officers responded Friday, shortly after 6 a.m., to a report of a man sleeping in a vehicle that wasn’t his on Main Street.

The man was subsequently identified as Kyle Sallie, police say.

Through an investigation, police say, it was determined that Sallie, of Mount Olive Township, entered the vehicle, removed contents from the glove box and then fell asleep.

Police say Sallie was also wanted by the Morris County Sheriff’s Office for burglary.

Sallie was charged with criminal trespass and burglary in the Hackettstown incident, police say.

Attorney information for Sallie was not immediately known.