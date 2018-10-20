NJ Gov. Phil Murphy's Father-in-Law, Edward Brown Snyder, Dies at Age 90 - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

NJ Gov. Phil Murphy's Father-in-Law, Edward Brown Snyder, Dies at Age 90

Published 56 minutes ago | Updated 55 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NJ Gov. Phil Murphy's Father-in-Law, Edward Brown Snyder, Dies at Age 90
    Gov. Phil Murphy
    Gov. Phil Murphy provided this family photo with his father-in-law Edward Brown Snyder.

    Edward Brown Snyder, founder of Checkered Flag Motor Car Company and father-in-law to New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, has died, the governor said. He was 90.

    Snyder, the father of first lady Tammy Murphy, died Friday. 

    Snyder, who lived in Virginia Beach, Virginia, founded Checkered Flag Motor Car in 1964, according to his obituary. It's one of the larges import dealers in Virginia, with 11 franchises and nearly 700 employees. 

    Murphy, who was on a trade mission to Israel with his wife, said he dedicated their "presence in this holy hand to his memory."

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Alexandra Lo Re

    "We consider ourselves lucky and blessed to have been able to speak with him one last time, only twelve hours before his passing," Murphy said in a statement. "He taught our family so much through his example and we will cherish his every lesson on a life well-lived."

    Snyder, who was Jewish, asked that they continue their trip to Israel, Murphy said. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us