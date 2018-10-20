Edward Brown Snyder, founder of Checkered Flag Motor Car Company and father-in-law to New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, has died, the governor said. He was 90.

Snyder, the father of first lady Tammy Murphy, died Friday.

Snyder, who lived in Virginia Beach, Virginia, founded Checkered Flag Motor Car in 1964, according to his obituary. It's one of the larges import dealers in Virginia, with 11 franchises and nearly 700 employees.

Murphy, who was on a trade mission to Israel with his wife, said he dedicated their "presence in this holy hand to his memory."

"We consider ourselves lucky and blessed to have been able to speak with him one last time, only twelve hours before his passing," Murphy said in a statement. "He taught our family so much through his example and we will cherish his every lesson on a life well-lived."

Snyder, who was Jewish, asked that they continue their trip to Israel, Murphy said.