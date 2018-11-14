NJ College Student Killed By Hit-and-Run Driver: Prosecutors - NBC New York
STORM TEAM 4: 
Timing, Projected Totals for Thursday Snow
logo_nyc_2x

NJ College Student Killed By Hit-and-Run Driver: Prosecutors

NJIT student Naomi Segura, 25, was hit by a vehicle in Newark Tuesday night, prosecutors said

Published 25 minutes ago | Updated 22 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NJ College Student Killed By Hit-and-Run Driver: Prosecutors

    What to Know

    • A New Jersey college student died after she was hit by a driver who fled the scene, prosecutors said

    • NJIT student Naomi Segura, 25, was hit by a vehicle in Newark Tuesday evening

    • The person driving the car that hit Segura drove off, but another driver stopped and called the police, according to prosecutors

    A New Jersey college student died after she was hit by a driver who fled the scene, prosecutors said.

    New Jersey Institute of Technology student Naomi Segura, 25, of Byram Township, was hit by a vehicle near Central Avenue and Summit Street in Newark around 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said.

    She was taken to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries and pronounced dead around 1 a.m. Wednesday, according to prosecutors.

    The person driving the car that hit Segura drove off, but another driver stopped and called the police, prosecutors said.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Segura’s death is under investigation.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office at 1-877-TIPS-4EC.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us