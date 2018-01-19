A 9-year old Passaic County Girl is credited with catching three men guilty of stealing her neighbor’s credit card information. Roseanne Colletti reports.

A 9-year old New Jersey girl is credited with catching three men suspected of stealing packages from her neighbor's home.

Looking outside her bedroom window, Sydney Monello said she caught sight of three men suspiciously waiting by their car down the driveway from her home in Wayne.

"They stepped outside the car for like a few seconds," she said. "They looked around the car, like concerned. Like when you're trying to see if someone's there."

When her parents told her to stop overreacting, Sydney said she took matters into her own hands by sending her dog Rocky out to chase the men away, but they simply moved down the street.

"I'm not overreacting, Mom. I'm scared," Sydney recalls telling her parents.

Sydney’s parents eventually called the local police, who stopped the car and found packages that were purchased using stolen credit card information.

According to News 12, who first reported this story, the men had stolen the information from the homeowner, Sydney's neighbor. They planned to drive to the house to pick up the packages.

18-Year-Old Devell Benjamin and 19-Year Old Thafoux Felix, both of Brooklyn; and 20-Year-Old Taliek Jones of Newark were arrested after the stop charged with fraudulent use of a credit card and receiving stolen property.

Police said they are now investigating whether the three are connected to another similar incident in Wayne in November.

After the incident, Sydney is looking forward to a possible career in criminal investigation, saying "I actually want to be a hairstylist, a model, or a detective."