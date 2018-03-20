What to Know Gov. Murphy explained how an additional $242 million state investment in NJ Transit would be put to use if the proposed state budget passes

Murphy’s proposed budget plan would include millions of dollars for workforce expansion

Murphy has made it a priority to revamp the state’s transit system since he took office in January

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy outlined Tuesday how funding found in his proposed budget would assist NJ Transit.

Murphy said he remains committed to a safer, fairer and more customer-friendly commuter transit system and explained how an additional $242 million state investment in NJ Transit would be put to use if the proposed state budget is passed.

“These critical investments will help turn NJ TRANSIT around and help it become an agency that our residents can trust. Investments will also improve rider safety and help NJ TRANSIT meet federal guidelines,” Murphy said in a statement.

NJ Transit Executive Director Kevin Corbett said he was “grateful” for Murphy’s commitment to the transit system, but it was now up to the agency “to deliver real results for our customers.”

The 172 percent funding increase would enable NJ TRANSIT to work toward improving the delivery of services and the customer experience, as well as restoring its fiscal stability, according to state officials.

“This funding provides the necessary resources to make investments in people, equipment, and safety programs to restore NJ TRANSIT to national prominence,” New Jersey Department of Transportation Acting Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti said in a statement.

According to the state, the investment found in Murphy’s proposed budget would include: $120 million to replace non-recurring funding from previous administrations; $19 million for workforce expansion; $21 million for contractual escalations related to private transportation carriers that operate in selected routes; $4 million for other bus and train needs to enhance scheduling and $11 million to provide for additional NJ Transit support across administrative functions.

Murphy has made it a priority to revamp the state’s transit system since he took office in January. NJ Transit has been plagued with issues with a substantial amount of morning rush trains arriving late to New York Penn Station over the past months.

Murphy promised to deal with NJ Transit struggles after calling the service a “national disgrace.” Last month, he ordered for more rail cars to be added to NJ Transit trains and on March 14 it was announced that there would be no fare hike in 2018.