Two shootings in Long Island halted LIRR train service Tuesday evening, police and MTA officials said.

Police are investigating two shootings, which appear to be linked, in Amityville. The first shooting happened at a cell phone repair store on Merrick Road, followed by two cars speeding through the streets with bullets flying. The second shooting took place in a residential neighborhood at Oldfield Avenue and Orchard Place, according to police.

Multiple shots were fired in the second incident just before 2 p.m., and schools in the area were forced into lockout for two hours.

One victim was rushed to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after being shot in the head. He was in surgery Tuesday evening.

There is no word on any suspect or suspects at this time, but police do believe they may have known the victim.

Police were investigating if the shootings were possibly drug or gang related, but do not believe it is connected to MS-13, according to Suffolk County Detective Lt. Kevin Beyrer.

As a result of the investigation, trains along the Babylon Branch were being held in both directions for nearly an hour.

“Due to police activity on the tracks near Merrick, we are temporarily unable to operate trains on the Babylon Branch through the area in either direction. We will restore full service once the police complete their investigation,” read a tweet from the LIRR just before 5:30 p.m..

Service was restored on the line about an hour later, with many trains dealing with heavy delays as a result.