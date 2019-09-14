Multiple People Injured in New Jersey Deck Collapse - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Multiple People Injured in New Jersey Deck Collapse

By NBC10 Staff

Published 26 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Multiple People Injured in New Jersey Deck Collapse

    Several people were injured Saturday evening when three decks collapsed on top of one another in Wildwood, New Jersey. 

    The decks were part of a single three-story property, according to police. 

    Images obtained by NBC10 showed dozens of people and first responders gathered around the wreckage. Beams and splintered wood were visible from the sidewalk. 

    Authorities said the collapse happened around 6 p.m. during the nearby New Jersey Firemen's Convention.

    The annual event attracts thousands of current and former firefighters to the resort town. Firefighters were likely among those hurt or trapped in the wreckage, according to multiple sources.

    No deaths have been reported. 

    This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us