Multiple People Injured in New Jersey Deck Collapse

Several people were injured Saturday evening when three decks collapsed on top of one another in Wildwood, New Jersey.

The decks were part of a single three-story property, according to police.

Images obtained by NBC10 showed dozens of people and first responders gathered around the wreckage. Beams and splintered wood were visible from the sidewalk.

Authorities said the collapse happened around 6 p.m. during the nearby New Jersey Firemen's Convention.

The annual event attracts thousands of current and former firefighters to the resort town. Firefighters were likely among those hurt or trapped in the wreckage, according to multiple sources.

No deaths have been reported.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.