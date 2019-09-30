Multiple LinkNYC Kiosks in Manhattan Shattered, Vandalized - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Multiple LinkNYC Kiosks in Manhattan Shattered, Vandalized

Published 16 minutes ago | Updated 11 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Multiple LinkNYC Kiosks in Manhattan Shattered, Vandalized
    Jesse Hamilton/NBC New York

    What to Know

    • More LinkNYC kiosks have been vandalized sometime over the weekend

    • The digital screens along 10th Avenue between 49th and 52nd Streets appeared to have been smashed and shattered

    • The vandalism comes months after the NYPD arrested a 41-year-old man for doing the same thing in Chelsea

    More LinkNYC kiosks have been vandalized sometime last weekend — this time in Manhattan's Hell's Kitchen neighborhood.

    The digital screens along 10th Avenue between 49th and 52nd Streets appeared to have been smashed and shattered. The vandalism comes months after the NYPD arrested a 41-year-old man for doing the same thing in Chelsea.

    It wasn't clear how many LinkNYC kiosks have been damaged in the area and so far, there are no suspects.

    In April, Juan Rodriguez was charged with several counts of third-degree criminal mischief in connection with the vandalism, the NYPD said. 

    New Video of Serial LinkNYC Kiosk-Smashing Suspect

    [NY] New Video of Serial LinkNYC Kiosk-Smashing Suspect

    A vandal smashed dozens of LinkNYC kiosks in Manhattan throughout Manhattan, police said as they raised the total of damaged screens Wednesday. Wale Aliyu reports.

    (Published Wednesday, April 24, 2019)

    “LinkNYC provides a valuable public service to many of the city’s most vulnerable,” a LinkNYC spokesperson previously said in a statement. “When people vandalize Links, they impede on its ability to fund and deliver these services.”

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us