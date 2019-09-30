Multiple LinkNYC Kiosks in Manhattan Shattered, Vandalized

What to Know More LinkNYC kiosks have been vandalized sometime over the weekend

The digital screens along 10th Avenue between 49th and 52nd Streets appeared to have been smashed and shattered. The vandalism comes months after the NYPD arrested a 41-year-old man for doing the same thing in Chelsea.

It wasn't clear how many LinkNYC kiosks have been damaged in the area and so far, there are no suspects.

In April, Juan Rodriguez was charged with several counts of third-degree criminal mischief in connection with the vandalism, the NYPD said.

“LinkNYC provides a valuable public service to many of the city’s most vulnerable,” a LinkNYC spokesperson previously said in a statement. “When people vandalize Links, they impede on its ability to fund and deliver these services.”