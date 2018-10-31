What to Know The analysis found that 38 percent of states prefer to dress up as superheroes and their nemeses this year, Connecticut is one of them

New York will go the pop culture route, as the analysis determined that stormtroppers are set to be the top costume this year in the state

New Jerseyans are also opting to dress up as pop culture characters, specifically TMNT; The study was compiled by AT&T

People in the United States will spend more than ever this Halloween, with a big chunk of that money going to costumes. With this in mind, communications giant AT&T set out to find out the most popular Halloween costume in every state, and the results are spooktastic!

The analysis found that 38 percent of states prefer to dress up as superheroes and their nemeses. Catwoman is the superhero and villain favorite this year with five states, including Connecticut, choosing to dress like her for Halloween. Deadpool comes in second.

When it comes to getting costume ideas, pulling from pop culture is always an option. This year, according to AT&T’s study, 16 states will opt to follow popular trends this year for their costumes. Pennywise from the horror flick “It” is predicted to make a creepy appearance in Alaska. Meanwhile if you are in Washington, D.C. “Stranger Things” characters may be a common sight.

New York seems to also go the pop culture route, as the analysis determined that stormtroppers are set to be the top costume this year in the state.

New Jerseyans are also opting to dress up as pop culture characters. AT&T found that TMNT (or Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) will reign supreme this year in the Garden State.

