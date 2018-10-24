A Manhattan teacher has been arrested after officials say she pushed a student and dragged him across a floor by his ankles. (Published 2 hours ago)

A 58-year-old Manhattan teacher has been arrested after officials say she pushed a third-grade student to the ground and dragged him 15 feet across a classroom floor by his ankles.

Rose Marie Sylvester worked at Mosaic Preparatory Academy PS375 in East Harlem and was charged Tuesday with child endangerment, according to authorities.

Police said Sylvester also allegedly pushed the boy’s leg above his head in the incident that investigators said happened back in March.

New York City’s Special Commissioner of Investigation says Sylvester’s alleged behavior has “no place in New York City Schools and will not be tolerated under any circumstances.”

News 4 has reached to the Department of Education for a comment.