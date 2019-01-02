What to Know More people moved out of New Jersey than any other state last year — and New York and Connecticut weren’t far behind, a new study found

More people moved out of New Jersey than any other state last year — and New York and Connecticut weren’t far behind, a new study found.

New Jersey topped the list of the “most moved from” states last year, followed by Illinois, United Van Lines’ National Movers Study found.

Connecticut and New York ranked third and fourth on the list, respectively.

“The northeast region continues to see more residents leaving than moving in, with 57 percent of all moves within the northeast U.S. being OUTBOUND moves,” the moving company said in a release.

The company’s study found that 66.8 percent of New Jersey moves were “outbound” moves made by residents leaving the state.

That outbound percentage stood at 61.5 percent in New York and 62 percent in Connecticut, according to the study.

Vermont was the only northeast state that made the “most moved to” list, according to the study — topping the list with 72.6 percent of its movers making inbound migrations.

Kansas, Ohio, Massachusetts, Iowa, Montana and Michigan rounded out the list of the “most moved from” states. Oregon, Idaho, Nevada, Arizona, North and South Carolina, Washington, South Dakota and D.C. rounded out the “most moved to” list.

The moving company’s data “aligns with longer-term migration patterns to southern and western states, trends driven by factors like job growth, lower costs of living, state budgetary challenges and more temperate climates,” economist and University of California, Los Angeles professor Michael Stoll said in a statement.

United Van Lines has tracked moving patterns since 1977, it said.