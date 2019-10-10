More than two dozen dogs were taken from a Uniondale home, as well as cages and tools used in dog fighting. NBC New York's Katherine Creag reports.

More than two dozen canines were rescued from an alleged dog fighting ring that was broken up on Long Island, officials said.

Neighbors started seeing animals taken one-by-one from a home on Cooper Court in Uniondale around 10 a.m. Thursday, authorities said.

A spokesperson for the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) said members of their team assisted Nassau County and NYPD officers in the removal, medical care and sheltering of 28 dogs taken from multiple homes.

There were at least 12 dogs taken from one small home in particular in the residential neighborhood with manicured lawns, authorities said.

Investigators also removed cages and equipment frequently used in dog fighting from the house, along with multiple weapons. Police did not confirm if guns were part of the weapons seized from the house.

In addition to the police presence, representatives from the Manhattan District Attorney and Nassau County District Attorney were at the scene as well.

There was no word on if any arrests had been made.