More Rain on the Way Monday, Could Cause Flooding
More Rain on the Way Monday, Could Cause Flooding

Published 2 hours ago

    What to Know

    • Rain is expected to move through the tri-state tonight, after a day of cloudy skies

    • The showers will head this way in the late afternoon, and one to two inches of heavy rain are expected tonight

    • By late Saturday, the skies are expected to clear up, and Sunday will be dry and breezy

    Don't put away those umbrellas just yet. 

    More rain is expected Monday, prompting a coastal flood advisory for parts of New York City. 

    The rain is expected to start in the late morning or early afternoon, Storm Team 4's Dave Price said. 

    The city is expected to get about an inch. But combined with the tide, that could cause minor flooding of shore roads and areas in Manhattan, Staten Island, Queens and the Bronx, the National Weather Services said. 

    It could be the late evening before the last of the rain moves out of Long Island and Connecticut, Storm Team 4 says. 

    So far the forecast looks clear on Wednesday for the Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting. 

