Mom, Two Kids Found Dead in Staten Island Home: Police

The three were found at a home in Arrochar around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, according to police

Published 24 minutes ago | Updated 22 minutes ago

    A mother and her two kids were found dead in a home on Staten Island, police said. 

    The three were found at a home in Arrochar around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, according to police. 

    Police didn't immediately release the names or ages of the mom or the two kids, or provide additional details. 

    An investigation is ongoing. 

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

