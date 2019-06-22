What to Know
A mother and her two kids were found dead in a home on Staten Island, police said.
The three were found at a home in Arrochar around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, according to police.
Police didn't immediately release the names or ages of the mom or the two kids, or provide additional details.
An investigation is ongoing.
