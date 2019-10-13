A mother was murdered inside her apartment while her children slept in the next room, sources say. Myles Miller reports.

A 40-year-old mother was stabbed to death with a screwdriver inside her Bronx apartment while her children slept in the next room, police sources say.

Police responding to a 911 call found the woman unconscious and unresponsive inside her apartment on East 187th Street in the Belmont section of the Bronx around 8 a.m. on Sunday, the NYPD said.

The woman had head and body trauma, according to police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police sources say the woman was stabbed with a screwdriver. Her 5-year-old son shouted for help through an apartment window after discovering her body, according to the sources.

He and the woman’s 2-year-old daughter were taken to St. Barnabas Hospital for evaluation, the sources said.

No one had been arrested in connection with the woman’s death as of Sunday evening, the NYPD said. An investigation is ongoing.