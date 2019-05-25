Police want the public's help finding missing student Junior Parker, 21, who they say is autistic. (Published Friday, May 24, 2019)

What to Know A missing New York student with autism who was last seen running on the West Side Highway has been found safe, police say

NYPD School Safety tweeted Friday afternoon that it needed the public's help finding 21-year-old Junior Parker

He went missing from Stuyvesant High School

A missing New York student with autism who was last seen running on the West Side Highway has been found safe, police say.

NYPD School Safety tweeted Friday afternoon that it needed the public's help finding 21-year-old Junior Parker. He went missing from Stuyvesant High School.

Police on Saturday said Parker had been located. It wasn't immediately clear where police found him.

Parker was last seen on Friday leaving the school at 345 Chambers Street on the West Side just before 9 a.m and running southbound on the nearby West Side Highway, according to police.

A mobile command center had been set up outside Stuvesant High School Friday evening along with at least 10 schools safety vans and cars. A police source told NBC 4 Parker was traced via surveillance video taking the E train in the Oculus. Police lost him after that.

NYC Department of Education deputy press secretary Miranda Barbot said the NYPD immediately responded and was conducting a full search with the department's support. “After a student left the building, the door alarm was activated and we are closely monitoring the situation," Barbot said.

Parker normally travels on a yellow school bus, police said. Cops said he was not "travel trained."