A New York student with autism has gone missing, and police say he was last seen running on the West Side Highway.

NYPD School Safety tweeted Friday afternoon that it needed the public's help finding 21-year-old Junior Parker. The tweet said he is from Stuyvesant High School.

Police said it was reported that Parker, who is autistic, was last seen on Friday leaving the school at 345 Chambers Street on the West Side just before 9 a.m and running southbound on the nearby West Side Highway.

NYC Department of Education deputy press secretary Miranda Barbot said the NYPD immediately responded and was conducting a full search with the department's support. “After a student left the building, the door alarm was activated and we are closely monitoring the situation," Barbot said.

Parker normally travels on a yellow school bus. Cops said he was not "travel trained."

He was last seen wearing a t-shirt with white lettering a blue denim jacket and blue jeans.Anyone with information is asked to call police.