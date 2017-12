Destiny Perez is on the left and Jayda Perez is on the right.

Police are searching for two young Bronx sisters who haven't been seen since Tuesday afternoon.

The girls, 13-year-old Destiny Perez and 10-year-old Jayda Perez, were last seen leaving their home at about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Destiny is about 5-feet-4 inches and 100 pounds, and Jayda is 4-feet-5 and 70 pounds.

Anyone with information on the girls is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.