A van with damage near the scene of a hit and run in Sheepshead Bay.

A minivan struck and critically injured a man who was trying to change a tire, then drove off, police said.

The victim was critically injured Saturday evening, the NYPD said.

The man was struck on 28th Street and Shore Parkway in Sheepshead Bay, police said.

The minivan was found abandoned a few blocks away with significant damage to the front, police said.

No one has been arrested.