NJ Middle School Principal, 52, Accused of Luring 16-Year-Old Student - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Crime and Courts

Chief Investigative Reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.

NJ Middle School Principal, 52, Accused of Luring 16-Year-Old Student

Paul Iantosca has been suspended and banned from contact with school staff and students

Published 45 minutes ago | Updated 38 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NJ Middle School Principal, 52, Accused of Luring 16-Year-Old Student

    What to Know

    • An NJ middle school principal is facing charges for allegedly having a relationship with a 16-year-old former student

    • Paul Iantosca, a 52-year-old from Randolph, is being held at the Morris County Correctional Facility; it wasn't clear if he had an attorney

    • Prosecutors say he is the principal at Valleyview Middle School; the district superintendent says Iantosca has been suspended

    A 52-year-old New Jersey middle school principal faces luring and attempted sexual assault charges for allegedly having a relationship with a 16-year-old former student, authorities said Friday. 

    Paul Iantosca, of Randolph, is the principal at Valleyview Middle School in Denville. Prosecutors said Iantosca "engaged in acts" with the girl but did not release further details. He faces a child endangerment charge in addition to the other offenses. 

    The superintendent of the local school district said he was notified about Iantosca's arrest the night before and suspended the principal immediately. Iantosca is also banned from contact with any school staff or students pending the outcome of the investigation, Denville Board of Education Superintendent Steven Forte said. 

    "This did not occur on school grounds and did not involve any students who currently attend Denville Twp PK-8 schools," Forte added. "This matter will be handled in a court of law, and remains under investigation."

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Anyone with information about Iantosca is asked to call the Morris County Prosecutor's Office at 973-285-6213. 

    It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us