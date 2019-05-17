What to Know An NJ middle school principal is facing charges for allegedly having a relationship with a 16-year-old former student

Paul Iantosca, a 52-year-old from Randolph, is being held at the Morris County Correctional Facility; it wasn't clear if he had an attorney

Prosecutors say he is the principal at Valleyview Middle School; the district superintendent says Iantosca has been suspended

A 52-year-old New Jersey middle school principal faces luring and attempted sexual assault charges for allegedly having a relationship with a 16-year-old former student, authorities said Friday.

Paul Iantosca, of Randolph, is the principal at Valleyview Middle School in Denville. Prosecutors said Iantosca "engaged in acts" with the girl but did not release further details. He faces a child endangerment charge in addition to the other offenses.

The superintendent of the local school district said he was notified about Iantosca's arrest the night before and suspended the principal immediately. Iantosca is also banned from contact with any school staff or students pending the outcome of the investigation, Denville Board of Education Superintendent Steven Forte said.

"This did not occur on school grounds and did not involve any students who currently attend Denville Twp PK-8 schools," Forte added. "This matter will be handled in a court of law, and remains under investigation."

Anyone with information about Iantosca is asked to call the Morris County Prosecutor's Office at 973-285-6213.

It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney.