Michael Jordan celebrated the 20th anniversary of one of his most famous NBA moments in a way only His Airness could pull off: by taking a stroll through New York City with half a bottle of tequila.

The Bulls great was spotted walking out of his Manhattan hotel on Thursday carrying a half-empty bottle of Tres Alegres Compadres tequila in one hand and a case marked with the word "tequila" in the other, according to TMZ Sports and social media photos.





It came 20 years to the day after the shot that has come to be mythologized as Jordan's "last shot," when he juked Utah Jazz forward Byron Russell and sunk what ended up being the series-winning basket of the 1998 NBA Finals.

It was Jordan's last shot in a Bulls uniform -- and while he did return to the court with the Washington Wizards in 2001 -- the basket has attained mythological status for a generation of basketball fans.

Thursday's photo of Jordan carrying the tequila quickly took off online, with fans joking the image could replace the "crying Jordan" photo that became a meme in 2016.

