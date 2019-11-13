NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 25: Jacob deGrom #48 of the New York Mets pitches in the first inning of their game against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on September 25, 2019 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough in New York City. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

It may have fallen short of a banner year in Flushing, but it certainly it turning out to be an award-worthy offseason.

The Mets' Jacob deGrom won the NL Cy Young Award Wednesday night. It marks the second consecutive year the right-handed hurler has won the league's top pitching prize.

DeGrom went 11-8 with a 2.43 Earned Run Average for the Amazins, and led the NL in strikeouts with 255. The three-time All-Star topped 200 innings for the thrid consecutive season.

DeGrom received 29 of 30 first-place votes in balloting by the Baseball Writers' Association of America announced.

This marks the first time in franchise history that a member of the Mets has won the award in back-to-back seasons, and only the 11th time it has happened in baseball history. The last time it happened was back in 2016-2017, when Max Scherzer of the Nationals won the award two years in a row.

Scherzer tied with the Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu for second this year.

A year after taking the award despite just 10 victories — fewest ever by a starting pitcher — deGrom egot one more win than last year with a Mets team that's struggled to support him en route to an 86-win season overall for the team.

The award continues an award-heavy week for the Mets. Slugging first baseman Pete Alonso won NL Rookie of the Year after leading MLB in home runs with 53.