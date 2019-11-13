What to Know
It may have fallen short of a banner year in Flushing, but it certainly it turning out to be an award-worthy offseason.
The Mets' Jacob deGrom won the NL Cy Young Award Wednesday night. It marks the second consecutive year the right-handed hurler has won the league's top pitching prize.
DeGrom went 11-8 with a 2.43 Earned Run Average for the Amazins, and led the NL in strikeouts with 255. The three-time All-Star topped 200 innings for the thrid consecutive season.
DeGrom received 29 of 30 first-place votes in balloting by the Baseball Writers' Association of America announced.
This marks the first time in franchise history that a member of the Mets has won the award in back-to-back seasons, and only the 11th time it has happened in baseball history. The last time it happened was back in 2016-2017, when Max Scherzer of the Nationals won the award two years in a row.
Scherzer tied with the Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu for second this year.
A year after taking the award despite just 10 victories — fewest ever by a starting pitcher — deGrom egot one more win than last year with a Mets team that's struggled to support him en route to an 86-win season overall for the team.
The award continues an award-heavy week for the Mets. Slugging first baseman Pete Alonso won NL Rookie of the Year after leading MLB in home runs with 53.