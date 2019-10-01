What to Know A fan is suing the Amazins after he was hit in the face by a T-shirt cannon at a game at Citi Field over the summer

After breaking their fans hearts for years, now the Mets are going after their eyes.

A fan is suing the Amazins after he was hit in the face by a T-shirt cannon at a game at Citi Field over the summer.

The tool used to blast shirts to fans sitting further away from the field fired one cotton torpedo right at Alex Swanson’s eye, a lawsuit states.

According to the Daily News, Swanson was at the stadium on June 5 with his two sons, and was hit by the shirt while standing near the railing of the Pepsi Porch in right field.

The father of three from Long Island says he was knocked unconscious after the shirt caused severe retina damage from the direct hit, and the cannon was fired from just 20 feet away.

He says he was very nearly left blind as a result, and now wants T-shirt cannons banned from Citi Field.

Mets and Citi Field did not immediately return requests for comment.