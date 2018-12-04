Metro-North Worker Dies Month After Violent Car Explosion in Train Yard - NBC New York
Metro-North Worker Dies Month After Violent Car Explosion in Train Yard

Published 2 hours ago

    Two MTA Employees Hurt in Car Explosion

    Two Metro North employees were injured when a car exploded inside the train yard. The MTA said that an employee's personal vehicle exploded and flammable were being stored in the car. Lori Bordonaro reports.

    (Published Friday, Oct. 19, 2018)

    What to Know

    • A Metro-North employee who was injured when a car exploded in a train yard parking lot in October has died, Metro-North officials confirm

    • Gerald Schroeder, a 67-year-old White Plains resident, died on Nov. 24

    • Schroeder and another worker were injured when one of their personal cars exploded on Oct. 19 in parking lot North White Plain train yard

    A Metro-North employee who was injured when a car exploded in a train yard parking lot in October has died, Metro-North officials confirm.

    Gerald Schroeder, a 67-year-old White Plains resident, died on Nov. 24.

    Schroeder and another employee were injured when one of their personal cars exploded on Oct. 19 in the parking lot of the train yard in North White Plains.

    Chopper 4 video from the scene that day showed a car completely blown apart and debris scattered around the lot.

    The two workers were taken to Westchester Medical Center for injuries they suffered. Their injuries weren't originally thought to be life threatening.

    Following the immediate investigation that ensued after the explosion, the MTA said that flammable materials were being stored in that employee’s car.

    Metro-North did not confirm if the death was related to October's incident. According to the obituary in The Journal News, Schroeder died following the injuries he sustained.

