The cause of a Metro-North train derailment more than two years ago has been found to be the engineer speeding along the tracks at more than 40 mph over the speed limit, the National Transportation Safety Board has found.

The engineer of the New York City-bound train that derailed northeast of the Rye station in May 2017 was going 55 mph in an area that was under a temporary 10 mph speed-restircted area, the NTSB found. The engineer also never told the conductor about the temporary speed restriction, thereby elminating a possible backup that could've reminded him of the slow down rules.

The lack of a fully operational postive train control system, which would have stopped the train before it entered into the restricted speed area, also contributed to the accident, the NTSB determined.

More than a dozen people were injured in the crash that lead to scores of delays along the line.

Initially, crews working to repair the tracks said a heat wave at the time was to blame for the derailment. They said 90-degree weather caused the track to expand, leading to the derailment.

A train operator had noticed a kink in the track before the accident, and Metro-North put a 10 mph restriction on the stretch of rail, which serves the New Haven line.

The 12-car train was heading to New York City at 5 p.m. on Thursday, when five of its cars derailed. All of the affected cars were still upright after the derailment.

Thirteen people, including the conductor, were injured in the derailment. Four of them required treatment at a hospital, officials said. At least one person was seen being taken off the train by stretcher.