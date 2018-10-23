What to Know For all the anticipation about whether someone will snag the gigantic Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots, the games come down to 2 things

A judge upheld a verdict that found Monsanto's weed killer caused a groundskeeper's cancer, but she slashed the amount of money to be paid

WWE wrestler Roman Reigns says he will step away from the ring because he has leukemia

Mega Millions, Powerball Prizes Come Down to Math, Long Odds

For all the anticipation about whether someone will finally snag the gigantic Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots, the games come down to two things: simple math — and very long odds. But there are some quirks and surprises about the math equations that likely will soon vault someone into stratospheric wealth after the jackpots grew for months without a winner. The advertised $1.6 billion Mega Millions prize — the world's largest ever lottery jackpot — and $620 million Powerball prize aren't quite real. That is, those are the amount you'd be paid if you chose an annuity, doled out over 29 years. Nearly every winner opts for cash, which is the amount of money the lottery folks actually have in the bank ready to pay out to the company that would fund the annuity. The cash option is still massive, at $904 million for Mega Millions and $354.3 million for Powerball. The dismal odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot — 1 in 302.5 million — mean there are 302.5 million potential number combinations, or a little less than one combination for each of the 328 million people living in the U.S.

'Dangerous' Category 4 Hurricane Willa Closes in on Mexico Coast

Authorities rushed to evacuate low-lying areas and set up shelters as an "extremely dangerous" Hurricane Willa with winds of 145 mph headed toward an afternoon landfall along a stretch of Mexico's Pacific coast dotted with high-rise resorts, surfing beaches and fishing villages. Farther south, meanwhile, Mexican officials reported there had been 12 deaths related to heavy rains from Tropical Storm Vicente. Willa briefly reached Category 5 strength, then weakened a bit to Category 4. But the U.S. National Hurricane Center warned that it still was likely to bring "life-threatening storm surge, wind and rainfall" to parts of west-central and southwestern Mexico. Workers taped up windows in hotels and officials ordered schools closed in a low-lying region where towns sit amid farmland tucked between the sea and lagoons. A decree of "extraordinary emergency" was issued for 19 municipalities in Nayarit and Sinaloa states, the federal Interior Department announced.

Saudi Officials Planned Writer's Murder, Turkish President Says

Turkey's president said Saudi officials started planning to murder Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi days before his death in Saudi Arabia's Istanbul consulate. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saudi officials began plotting against Khashoggi in late September, days ahead of his disappearance after he entered the consulate on Oct. 2. Erdogan's comments contradicted Saudi accounts that Khashoggi died accidentally in a "fistfight" in the consulate. Erdogan had said he would "go into detail" about a case that has shocked the world and raised suspicions that a Saudi hit squad planned Khashoggi's killing after he walked into the consulate on Oct. 2, and then attempted to cover it up. Top Turkish officials have said Turkey would clarify exactly what happened to Khashoggi and a stream of leaks to national and international media has increased pressure on Saudi Arabia.

Judge Upholds Monsanto Verdict, Cuts Award to $78 Million

A Northern California judge upheld a jury's verdict that found Monsanto's weed killer caused a groundskeeper's cancer, but she slashed the amount of money to be paid from $289 million to $78 million. In denying Monsanto's request for a new trial, San Francisco Superior Court Judge Suzanne Bolanos cut the jury's punitive damage award from $250 million to $39 million. The judge had earlier said she had strong doubts about the jury's entire punitive damage award. Bolanos gave DeWayne Johnson until Dec. 7 to accept the reduced amount or demand a new trial. Johnson's spokeswoman Diana McKinley said he and his lawyers are reviewing the decision and haven't decided the next step. "Although we believe a reduction in punitive damages was unwarranted and we are weighing the options, we are pleased the court did not disturb the verdict," she said.

WWE Star Roman Reigns Announces He Has Leukemia

WWE wrestler Roman Reigns says he will step away from the ring because he has leukemia. The 33-year-old Reigns, whose real name is Joe Anoa'i, made the announcement to open the episode of "Raw." He was originally diagnosed in 2008 at age 22, though he quickly went into remission. He's been fighting the disease since. Anoa'i, who played football at Georgia Tech, has appeared in the last four main events at WrestleMania. The WWE's universal champion said during the announcement that he plans on returning to the ring when he gets healthy. "Reigns is taking his battle with leukemia public in an effort to raise awareness and funds for research in order to advance cures for the disease," WWE said in a statement.

Amy Schumer Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Husband

Amy Schumer is pregnant! The "I Feel Pretty" actress is expecting her first child with her husband, Chris Fischer. Schumer shared the baby news on friend Jessica Yellin's Instagram, by writing "I'm pregnant—Amy Schumer" on a list of her candidate recommendation's for voters. Yellin captioned the video on her story, "@amyschumer Getting Out the Vote, and Something Else." She teased the reveal on her Instagram by sharing a silly photo of her and Chris as Prince Harry and a pregnant Meghan Markle. The announcement comes nearly eight months after the 37-year-old comedian married the 38-year-old chef in a surprise ceremony in Malibu. On Feb. 15, Schumer confirmed her marriage to Fischer by posting a series of photos from the wedding to Instagram along with the caption, "Yup."