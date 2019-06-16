Massive Fire Breaks Out on Jersey Shore Waterfront - NBC New York
Massive Fire Breaks Out on Jersey Shore Waterfront

Published 50 minutes ago

    Flames and thick smoke in Sea Isle City on Sunday.

    A massive fire spewed thick black smoke across the waterfront in Sea Isle City on Sunday, police said. 

    Two people suffered minor injuries in the blaze, which broke out on the bay side of 43rd Place, the Sea Isle City Police Department said. 

    Flames engulfed a shed, then spread to a fuel tank and a commercial fishing tank in the water, police said. 

    Nearby homes were evacuated and one of them suffered heat damage, police said. 

    Firefighters responded from several neighboring communities and quickly had the fire under control, police said. 

