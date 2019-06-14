Massive Brooklyn Fire That Hurt 12, Destroyed 3 Houses Appears to Be Arson: Sources - NBC New York
Massive Brooklyn Fire That Hurt 12, Destroyed 3 Houses Appears to Be Arson: Sources

The four-alarm blaze broke out just after 4 a.m. Thursday in Midwood

By Marc Santia

Published 18 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A massive fire in Brooklyn that injured at least 12 people appears to have been arson, law enforcement sources said

    • The blaze broke out just after 4 a.m. and quickly escalated to four alarms

    • The injuries included nine civilians, one of them a baby, as well as three firefighters

    A massive Thursday fire in the Midwood section of Brooklyn that torched three buildings and injured at least 12 people appears to have been an act of arson, law enforcement sources said Friday. 

    The blaze broke out just after 4 a.m. and quickly escalated to four alarms. The sources believe the fire was started in a vehicle and then spread to homes. Authorities are now searching for a suspect. 

    Video from the E. 17th Street scene showed flames leaping from the roof of one home, and the structure to its left already little more than a charred hulk. Firefighters reported that two roofs had completely collapsed. 

    Neighbors were alerted to close their windows - not just for the smoke, but for debris blowing off the houses as the fire reduced them to rubble.

    The injuries included nine civilians, one of them a baby, as well as three firefighter. All of the injuries were considered minor.

