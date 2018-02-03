A fire in Newark burned three homes and forces the evacuation of a packed bar next door, officials said. (Published Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018)

A massive fire in Newark spread to three homes early Saturday, displaying a dozen families and injuring three members of the fire division, officials said.

The blaze broke out on Fleming Avenue at 2 a.m. and forced a packed bar next door to clear out all of its customers, according to officials.

Dennis Morgado, who works at the Don Costa bar, said he helped get his customers outside to safety.

"I had a full bar and I had to get everybody out -- quickly," Morgado told NBC 4 New York.

The fire was contained three hours later but not before spreading to the three homes, officials said.

Three members of the Newark Fire Division were injured, all with shoulder injuries and one injuring his hip in a fall. They were taken to University Hospital for treatment. A resident also suffered a panic attack.

The cause is under investigation but use of a space heater may have been responsible.

The American Red Cross is assisting the 26 adults and three children displaced.