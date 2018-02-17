A fire broke out at a restaurant in Little Italy, injuring 10 people, the FDNY said. None of the injuries were considered life-threatening. (Published 3 hours ago)

A fire broke out at a restaurant in Little Italy on Saturday morning, injuring 12 people, firefighters said.

None of the injuries were considered to be life-threatening, the FDNY said. Most of the injuries were minor, but at least one was moderate.

The fire was reported shortly before 8 a.m. at Angelo's of Mulberry Street, officials said. Five stories of apartments are above the restaurant.

Firefighters arrived to find the restaurant engulfed in flames, which had spread to two floors of the apartment building, officials said. Residents used the fire escape to flee.

More than 100 firefighters and 25 firetrucks responded to battle the blaze.

Angelo's has been serving Neapolitan cuisine in Little Italy since 1902, according to its website.

