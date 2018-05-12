39-Year-Old Man’s Body Found a Day After Fire Breaks Out at Queens Home - NBC New York
39-Year-Old Man’s Body Found a Day After Fire Breaks Out at Queens Home

Published 16 minutes ago

    Man’s Body Found a Day After Fire at Queens Home

    A man’s body was found at the scene of a fire that broke out at a home in Queens — a day after firefighters extinguished the blaze, officials said. Ken Buffa reports.

    (Published 17 minutes ago)

    What to Know

    • A man's body was found at the scene of a fire that broke out at a home in Queens, a day after firefighters extinguished the blaze

    • The fire broke out at 40-46 Case Street in Elmhurst just after 5 a.m. Friday

    • The 39-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene

    A man’s body was found at the scene of a fire that broke out at a home in Queens — a day after firefighters extinguished the blaze, officials said.

    More than 100 firefighters responded after a fire broke out at 40-46 Case Street in Elmhurst just after 5 a.m. on Friday.

    Firefighters who reentered the home at 40-46 Case Street in Elmhurst on Saturday found an unconscious and unresponsive 39-year-old man, the NYPD said.

    EMS responded to the home and pronounced the man dead at the scene, police said.

    Police haven’t arrested anyone in connection with the man’s death, and an investigation is ongoing.


