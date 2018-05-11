6 Firefighters, 1 Civilian Injured in Three-Alarm Queens House Fire - NBC New York
6 Firefighters, 1 Civilian Injured in Three-Alarm Queens House Fire

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

    A three-alarm house fire in Queens injured six firefighters and one civilian Friday morning, fire officials say.

    The firefighter injuries were not considered life-threatening, though they were seen being removed from the smoky scene on stretchers. The civilian is in critical condition.

    The call came in just after 5 a.m. for the fire on Case Street off of Elmhurst Avenue. The city office of emergency management issued an advisory warning people to avoid the area and to close windows to keep smoke out. 

    Chopper 4 showed firefighters scramble on rooftops as furious flames raged in the early morning sky. A cause of the fire is under investigation. 

