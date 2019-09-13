Man's Body Found in Bronx Apartment Tied Up With Duct Tape, Cuts on Wrist and Torso: Police - NBC New York
Man's Body Found in Bronx Apartment Tied Up With Duct Tape, Cuts on Wrist and Torso: Police

The man's ankles were bound to his waist with duct tape, and he had slash marks on his wrists and torso, police said

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    Police found the body of a man tied up with duct tape and slash marks on his wrists and torso inside a Bronx apartment Friday evening.

    Officers received an initial call around 2:30 p.m. of a foul smell coming from an apartment inside 2323 Creston Avenue in the Fordham Heights neighborhood. Neighbors say they had been complaining about the awful stench for days, and a man who lives in the building said the odor was permeating through the walls.

    They couldn’t get into the home until they finally removed the door around 6 p.m., and found the source of the wretched smell was a man’s body discovered inside, police said.

    The man was unconscious and unresponsive when officers got into the home, with his ankles bound to his waist with duct tape. He also had slash marks on his wrists and torso, police said.

    The man has not been identified, and it was not clear if he lived in the apartment or if the body was dumped at the location.

    Police have not said if there is anyone in custody in connection to the body found. An investigation is ongoing.

    A man was arrested after bringing a sword to the Empire State Building and acting erratically, police said.

    The 35-year-old man went into the Midtown tourist destination with no shirt on and wearing pajama pants, with the sword concealed in a cane, according to police sources.

    He was sitting on a bench in the Observatory of the building when he began acting erratically, placing the sword to his chest, law enforcement sources told NBC New York. Police said that he was not causing a threat to others in the area, though video released later Friday evening showed him standing and pointing what appeared to be the sword in the middle of the room. No one was near the man as he did that, however.

    As police arrived, the man dropped the weapon and was quickly taken into custody, law enforcement sources said. He was then taken to Bellevue Hospital.

    The man has not been identified

