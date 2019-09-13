Neighbors said they have smelled the awful stench for days, and when police got inside the Fordham Heights apartment, they found a body with cuts on the wrists and torso. NBC New York's Ray Villeda reports.

Police found the body of a man tied up with duct tape and slash marks on his wrists and torso inside a Bronx apartment Friday evening.

Officers received an initial call around 2:30 p.m. of a foul smell coming from an apartment inside 2323 Creston Avenue in the Fordham Heights neighborhood. Neighbors say they had been complaining about the awful stench for days, and a man who lives in the building said the odor was permeating through the walls.

They couldn’t get into the home until they finally removed the door around 6 p.m., and found the source of the wretched smell was a man’s body discovered inside, police said.

The man was unconscious and unresponsive when officers got into the home, with his ankles bound to his waist with duct tape. He also had slash marks on his wrists and torso, police said.

The man has not been identified, and it was not clear if he lived in the apartment or if the body was dumped at the location.

Police have not said if there is anyone in custody in connection to the body found. An investigation is ongoing.