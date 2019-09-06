Video posted to the Citizen app showed a heavy emergency response at the scene. (Published 38 minutes ago)

What to Know A series of manhole fires shut down a busy eight-block stretch of Second Avenue in Manhattan during Friday's peak AM rush

One person was hurt, the FDNY said, though there were no additional details on the victim or extent of the person's injuries

Video posted to the Citizen app showed a heavy emergency response at the scene; traffic cameras showed multiple fire engines as well

The fires broke out around 8:30 a.m.; the city said all lanes of Second Avenue were shut down between East 34th and East 42nd Streets.

A cause of the fires is under investigation.