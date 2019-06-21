What to Know Customers who had spent thousands of dollars on engagement rings have been left high and dry after their diamond dealer closed suddenly

Customers looking to buy their significant other a rock found out their New York City diamond dealer was a crock.

Enchanted Diamonds, an internet diamond and jewelry store based in Manhattan, suddenly shuttered its doors and left all its employees without a job with barely any warning. Customers who had spent thousands of dollars on engagement rings have been left high and dry, too.

One customer flew all the way from Ireland with his bride-to-be to pick up the ring he purchased online.

“It’s gone from your bank account one day, and then you don’t hear from anyone else ever again. The next thing you’re standing in new York with no ring on your finger,” said the man, who wished to remain anonymous.

He said he started to get suspicious after getting emails from the Enchanted Diamonds team, apologizing for the delay and hoping to resume operations on Monday.

When the couple and News 4 went to Enchanted Diamonds’ offices on Broadway near Times Square, no one answered the door. The owner of the company hung up the phone after contacted by NBC New York.

Enchanted Diamonds was an accredited business with the New York Better Business Bureau since 2014, but the bureau faced a deluge of complaints — more than 20 in just one week — from 11 states as far away as California.

The BBB has reported the nearly two dozen complaints it received to the New York attorney general. The bureau also urges any other customers who ordered rings and did not receive them to file complaints with the attorney general, the NYC Department of Consumer Affairs, the Federal Trade Commission and the Better Business Bureau itself.