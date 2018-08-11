What to Know Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with the shooting of a 5-year-old girl on the Fourth of July

Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with the shooting of a 5-year-old girl on the Fourth of July.

The girl was walking with her father in Newark around 11:30 p.m. on the holiday when she was struck by a stray bullet, police said. She was taken to the hospital for a non-life threatening injury.

Now, police are searching for 30-year-old Jamar Battle, of Newark, in connection with the shooting.

He’s wanted on a charge of unlawful possession of a weapon, Newark police said.