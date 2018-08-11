Man Wanted in Connection With Shooting of 5-Year-Old Girl on July 4 - NBC New York
Man Wanted in Connection With Shooting of 5-Year-Old Girl on July 4

Published 50 minutes ago

    City of Newark Department of Public Safety
    Jamar Battle.

    What to Know

    • Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with the shooting of a 5-year-old girl on the Fourth of July

    • The girl was walking with her father in Newark when she was struck by a stray bullet She sustained a non-life threatening injury

    • Police are now searching for 30-year-old Jamar Battle, of Newark, in connection with the shooting

    Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with the shooting of a 5-year-old girl on the Fourth of July.

    The girl was walking with her father in Newark around 11:30 p.m. on the holiday when she was struck by a stray bullet, police said. She was taken to the hospital for a non-life threatening injury.

    Now, police are searching for 30-year-old Jamar Battle, of Newark, in connection with the shooting.

    He’s wanted on a charge of unlawful possession of a weapon, Newark police said.

