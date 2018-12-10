A Catholic church in Brooklyn was once again the victim of vandalism on Sunday, as police say a man allegedly urinated on and then smashed two statues of angels outside its doors. Katherine Creag reports.

Man Urinates on, Smashes Two Church Statues in Brooklyn

A man is facing hate crimes charges after police say he urinated on and then smashed two statues of angels outside a Catholic church in Brooklyn earlier this month.

28-year-old Andrew Oshesky was arrested Monday on multiple counts, including criminal mischief as a hate crime, according to the NYPD.

Police alleged that he is the man who was caught on camera urinating outside the Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church on Metropolitan Avenue on Dec. 2, before smashing two religious statues.

The statues had been destroyed several times in the past; a priest previously told News 4 that the statues cost roughly $500 each.

Katherine Creag reports. (Published Monday, Dec. 3, 2018)

Attorney information for Oshesky was not immediately available.