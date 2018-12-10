Police are searching for a man who allegedly stole a tip jar from a popular midtown bakery, then punched a worker in the face before running off.

Police say the man walked into the Buttercup Bakery on Seventh Avenue at about 10 a.m. last Thursday, Dec. 6, and swiped the tip jar from the counter.

When a 35-year-old woman who worked there followed him out of the store and tried to retrieve the jar, he punched her, police said. He then ran off on West 52nd Street.

The man is in his 20s to 30s, and was last seen wearing a pink hoodie and all dark clothing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).