Authorities are investigating the death of a 70-year-old retired school maintenance worker who was found stabbed multiple times in the Long Island home where he lived alone.

The victim, whose identity wasn't immediately released, was found Friday after an acquaintance called cops asking for a wellness check.

It's not clear how long he was dead. Authorities say the victim was a hoarder and his house was filled with debris, which hampered their work. They couldn't even determine at first if the man had been stabbed, a police official says.

Cops had to go into the home Monday wearing protective suits. At this point, authorities say there were no signs of forced entry and it appears the man was targeted, though they did not elaborate on why they believe that.