Retired School Maintenance Worker Found Stabbed to Death in Debris-Filled NY Home - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Retired School Maintenance Worker Found Stabbed to Death in Debris-Filled NY Home

Officials say he was a hoarder and that hampered their investigation; at first they couldn't even tell if he had been stabbed

By Greg Cergol

Published 38 minutes ago | Updated 37 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Retired School Maintenance Worker Found Stabbed to Death in Debris-Filled NY Home
    NBC 4 New York

    What to Know

    • A 70-year-old retired school maintenance worker was found stabbed to death in his Long Island home on Friday

    • Officials say he was a hoarder and that hampered their investigation; at first they couldn't even tell if he had been stabbed

    • Police say they believe the man was targeted, though they didn't say why; his identity was not immediately released

    Authorities are investigating the death of a 70-year-old retired school maintenance worker who was found stabbed multiple times in the Long Island home where he lived alone.

    The victim, whose identity wasn't immediately released, was found Friday after an acquaintance called cops asking for a wellness check. 

    It's not clear how long he was dead. Authorities say the victim was a hoarder and his house was filled with debris, which hampered their work. They couldn't even determine at first if the man had been stabbed, a police official says. 

    Cops had to go into the home Monday wearing protective suits. At this point, authorities say there were no signs of forced entry and it appears the man was targeted, though they did not elaborate on why they believe that. 

    Top News Photos: Government Shutdown Enters Third Week

    [NATL] Top News Photos: Government Shutdown Enters Third Week
    Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us