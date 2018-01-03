Man Shot in Chest at Staten Island Gentlemen's Club: Police

A man was shot at a Staten Island gentlemen's club early Wednesday, police say.

The man was shot in the chest after the shots rang out around 4 a.m., according to officials. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the gunfire happened inside or outside Xcess Gentlemen’s Club on Arthur Kill Road in Charleston, according to officials.

The victim was taken to Staten Island University Hospital North, authorities said. They said he is not expected to die.

Chopper 4 was over the scene and showed several police cruisers still in the area while police cops investigated.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting wasn’t known.