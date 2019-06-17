What to Know Man arrested at JFK Airport after attempting to smuggle into US 34 live birds from Guyana -- concealed in hair curlers, prosecutors said

A man was arrested at JFK Airport Sunday after attempting to smuggle into the United States 34 live birds from Guyana -- concealed in plastic hair curlers, prosecutors announced.

According to a complaint filed by federal prosecutors in Brooklyn, Francis Gurahoo, 39 and of Connecticut, tried to smuggle dozens of finches in his carry-on luggage.

The smuggled finches are used in singing contests in Brooklyn and Queens where wages are placed on the birds with the best "voice," prosecutors say.

"In such contests, often conducted in public areas like parks, two finches sing and a judge selects the bird determined to have the best voice. Many who attend the singing contests wager on the birds. A finch who wins these competitions becomes valuable and can sell for in excess of $5,000," the complaint reads.

Gurahoo said he planned to sell the finches for about $3,000 each, according to the complaint filed by prosecutors. He allegedly admitted that he intended to smuggle the birds to avoid quarantine.

Federal regulations require importers to declare the importation of any wildlife and to secure a permit for their importation from the United States Fish and Wildlife Service.

Additionally, federal regulations call for imported commercial birds to be quarantined for 30 days to prevent the spread of diseases carried by foreign birds.

Gurahoo is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

It is unclear what charges Gurahoo will face.

Attorney information for Gurahoo was not immediately known.