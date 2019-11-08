Man Fainted Near Times Square Before Getting Hit by Car: NYPD - NBC New York
Man Fainted Near Times Square Before Getting Hit by Car: NYPD

Investigators believe the driver didn't realize he had hit anyone

Published 38 minutes ago

    A 61-year-old man is in critical condition after he fainted, fell onto the street in Times Square and hit by a passing vehicle, according to the NYPD.

    Police say the driver didn't stop after he hit the man at West 40th Street and 8th Avenue just before midnight on Thursday. Investigators believe the driver didn't realize he had hit anyone.

    The pedestrian was transported to Bellevue Hospital. He has not been identified.

    Officers later caught up with the driver and he was taken into police custody for questioning.

    Shortly after, the driver was released and no charges were filed.

    No other information was immediately available.

