The mysterious death of a homeless man who was found face down on the grass outside an apartment building in Harlem several days before Halloween has been ruled a homicide, authorities said Monday.

Details surrounding the Oct. 27 death of 46-year-old William Wells have been scarce. Authorities say he was found shortly before 8 a.m. that day unconscious on the grass outside the building on East 128th Street.

The medical examiner's office has not released a cause of death, but the manner has been confirmed to be a homicide.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.