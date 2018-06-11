2017 Death of Homeless Man Found Face Down on Grass Outside Manhattan Building Ruled a Homicide - NBC New York
2017 Death of Homeless Man Found Face Down on Grass Outside Manhattan Building Ruled a Homicide

    The mysterious death of a homeless man who was found face down on the grass outside an apartment building in Harlem several days before Halloween has been ruled a homicide, authorities said Monday.

    Details surrounding the Oct. 27 death of 46-year-old William Wells have been scarce. Authorities say he was found shortly before 8 a.m. that day unconscious on the grass outside the building on East 128th Street. 

    The medical examiner's office has not released a cause of death, but the manner has been confirmed to be a homicide. 

    No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing. 

