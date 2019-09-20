What to Know A Bronx homeowner saw a 29-year-old man on his property and confronted him, then chased him into an alley, police say

A 29-year-old man was beaten to death with a metal object by a Bronx homeowner who saw him on his property late Thursday, authorities say.

Cops say they responded to a 911 call about a robbery in progress on East 223rd Street in Wakefield shortly before midnight and found the man with severe head trauma. A preliminary probe found the man had nothing on him and hadn't been inside the house, but the 54-year-old homeowner saw him and confronted him.

The 29-year-old man ran off and the homeowner chased him into an alley, where he allegedly picked up a metal object and hit the man in the head, authorities say.

The younger man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No charges have been filed at this time, but authorities say some are expected.

It wasn't clear if the homeowner and man had any previous connection, but the homeowner was in custody early Friday. No other details were available.