Teacher Has Sex With Student, Gives Her Edibles, Police Say

Police arrested a Main Line music teacher accused of having sex with a student and giving her marijuana edibles.

Teacher Accused of Having Sex With Student and Giving Out Edibles

A Main Line music teacher is accused of having sex with a student and providing her and another student with marijuana edibles.

Jeremiah Triplett, 30, of Dresher, Pennsylvania, was arrested and charged with institutional sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, endangering the welfare of a child, corruption of minors and furnishing alcohol to a minor.

On March 26, Radnor Police received a report from Children and Youth Services in regards to possible child abuse at Archbishop Carroll High School in Radnor Township. Investigators determined Triplett, a teacher at the school, was having a sexual relationship with a student and giving her drug-infused food. They received another report claiming that Triplett “made out” with a second female student.

Police interviewed the girls who claimed they often had lunch with Triplett in his classroom even though this was frowned upon at the school, investigators said. Triplett also used vaping products with the girls and they would sometimes “shotgun” or blow the smoke into each other’s mouths before kissing each other, according to the criminal complaint.

The girls also told investigators Triplett gave them liquor, gummy candy laced with CBD oil, brownies as well as other treats laced with marijuana on multiple occasions, police said.

Triplett is also accused of having sex with one of the girls in his office on at least one occasion.

Archbishop Carroll placed Triplett on leave last month. Triplett was also the musical director at the local church St. Katharine of Siena but was placed on leave before Easter.

Marita Finley, a parent of students at Archbishop Carroll, told NBC10 she and her family spoke to Triplett on several occasions.

"It's heartbreaking for everybody involved," she said.

"All my kids have had contact. We've all had contact from the school and the parish and I never had any indication or any feeling whatsoever that anything wasn't right."

A spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia also released a statement on Triplett.

"Prior to beginning employment at Archbishop Carroll, Mr. Triplett obtained clear criminal record checks as well as child abuse clearances," the spokesperson wrote. "In addition, he completed mandatory safe environment training programs."

Triplett is expected to surrender to police Wednesday and is also scheduled for an arraignment that day.

Investigators are asking any other possible victims to call Radnor Police at 610-688-0503.